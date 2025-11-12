ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens reach Doha

Pakistan Shaheens have landed here on Wednesday to partake in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off on November 14 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Led by middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan, the Shaheens will begin their campaign with a clash against Oman on the tournament’s opening day.

The team is scheduled to hold its first training session on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. local time to fine-tune preparations for the eight-nation T20 competition.

The Rising Stars Asia Cup features a promising lineup of emerging talent from across the continent, with Pakistan placed in Group B alongside Oman, India ‘A’, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group A comprises Afghanistan ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka ‘A’.

After their opener against Oman, the Shaheens will face arch-rivals India ‘A’ in what promises to be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament on November 16, before concluding their group stage against UAE on November 18.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 21, while the final is set to take place on November 23.

Before their departure to Qatar, the squad attended a four-day training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 8 to 11, where the players underwent extensive skill and fitness drills under the supervision of the coaching staff.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.