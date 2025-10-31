Court orders truck driver, owner to pay Rs42.6m compensation in fatal accident case

KARACHI: A court in Karachi has ordered a truck owner and driver to pay more than Rs42.6 million in compensation to the family of a man who died while his friend was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in 2017.

The accident occurred in North Karachi in November 2017 when the truck ran over two pillion riders, Umar and his friend Ghayas. Umar died on the spot while Ghayas sustained injuries.

After nearly eight years of proceedings, the Senior Civil Judge South announced the verdict, directing that the compensation amount be paid to the victim’s heirs within one month.

The lawsuit had filed against the truck owner, driver, and the Clifton Cantonment Board. However, the court acquitted all other defendants, holding only the truck owner and driver responsible.

During the hearing, the defence argued that no such accident had occurred involving their vehicle, pointing out that they had already been acquitted in a related criminal case by another court. The Civil Judge South, however, ruled that the criminal case did not impact the civil claim for damages.

Evidence presented during the trial confirmed damage to the truck’s front portion, supporting the prosecution’s version of the accident.

