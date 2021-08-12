Thursday, August 12, 2021
Three dead, two injured in accidental explosion at POF Wah factory: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after an accidental explosion occurred in one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement here on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the explosion occurred due to a technical fault. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The ISPR added that the technical emergency response team at the POF has cleared the accidental site and the situation is under control.

The explosion also shattered the windows of nearby buildings and shops, ARY News earlier reported citing sources.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is the country’s premier arms and ammunition manufacturing facility, which not only serves the defence requirements of the country’s Armed Forces but also caters to the needs of the domestic and export markets as well.

