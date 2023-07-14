‘Accidental fire’ case: Probe uncovers facts about security guard, private company

KARACHI: Major revelations emerged in the ongoing probe into an ‘accidental fire’ case in Karachi involving a private company’s ‘untrained security guard’ in which an attendant of a patient was killed at a hospital, ARY News reported on Friday.

A thorough probe into the ‘accidental fire’ case uncovered more facts about the accused security guard and the private security company.

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life in the accidental fire of a security guard inside a hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

A man who was staying at a hospital to look after his patient was hit by an accidental fire by a security guard deputed inside a hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. As a result, a man named Gulzar, a resident of Tando Adam, lost his life on the spot.

The police investigators said that the security guard namely Zubair loaded his gun a day before the ‘accidental fire’ happened in the hospital. They added that no one has trained him how to unload the gun nor he has received any training from the company after recruiting him.

It was learnt that the security guard only knew about loading the gun but he was completely unaware of unloading the weapon. The private company was found involved in handing over the weapon to the security guard without providing training.

Additionally, the private company, Bangash Security Company’s name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR).

The security guard told the investigators that he was embarrassed to ask someone about how to unload his weapon. Yesterday, the untrained security guard accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun which killed a man namely Gulzar who was sleeping on a bench.

Police swung into action immediately and arrested the security guard. The accused security guard is 17 to 18 years old and recruited by Bangash Security Company 10 day ago.

The probe also uncovered that the accused security guard belongs to Jamshoro and has failed to present his national identity card so far.