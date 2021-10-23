Accused gets bail in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to Jamil Ahmed accused of hiding evidence in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq had reserved verdict on the bail plea of Jamil Ahmed, cook of prime accused Zahir Jaffer, after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution sides.

Also Read: SC upholds two-month deadline to conclude Noor Mukadam trial

He is required to furnish a surety bond of Rs50,000 to secure the bail. Ahmed has been accused of concealing evidence in the case challan.

On Oct 21, the Suprem Court granted bail to Asmat Zakir, the mother of the prime accused, against a Rs1 million surety bond. The court directed the federal authorities to place her name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Also Read: Zahir Jaffer’s parents move SC for bail

The apex court rejected a request by Zahir Jaffer’s father Zakir Jaffer to overrule the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Sept 29 verdict calling for conclusion of the Noor Mukadam case trial within eight weeks.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who headed an apex court bench, noted in a three-page verdict that, “The counsel for the petitioner (Zakir Jaffer) has urged that the time period of eight weeks specified in the paragraph 14 of the impugned judgement dated 23.09.2021 “to conclude the trial expeditiously preferably within eight weeks from the framing of charge” deprives the petitioner of a fair opportunity to lead his defence.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!