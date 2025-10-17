Ace Frehley, KISS founding guitarist, dies at 74

The founding guitarist of KISS and solo artist known for his hits like “New York Groove”, Ace Frehley, has revealed that he died earlier that day in Morristown, N.J., following a recent fall at his home.

In his statement, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!

TMZ previously reported that Freshley was on life support due to a brain bleed resulting from a fall several weeks ago.

On September 25, Frehley informed fans via Instagram about the fall, stating that he would need to cancel a scheduled performance in Lancaster, California, the following day. He described the fall as “minor” and reassured fans that he was “fine”, although he could not travel to the show per doctor’s orders.

“Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4”, he expressed in his statement.