ACE grants physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, others

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday sent the former Punjab assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on a three-day physical remand in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation officer urged the court to grant physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti over corruption charges to recover the amount from them.

Earlier, former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) after his release from camp jail.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by ACE after he secured bail from the sessions court in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Later, a team of ACE Gujranwala along with police officials reached the camp jail. After his release from jail, the ACE Gujranwala arrested the former principal secretary.

On March 10, ACE Punjab obtained important records of recruitments, transfers and postings in the Punjab Assembly besides acquiring relevant records of perks being awarded to Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Mr Bhatti has been wanted in the Rs800 million corruption case registered by the ACE.