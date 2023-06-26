ACE launches probe against ex-CCPO Ghulam Dogar

LAHORE: Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has launched a probe against the Former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar over allegations of heading the land mafia, ARY News reported.

As per details, the DHA land provider Muhammad Fayaz filed the plea which revealed that the former CCPO is accused of land grabbing, tempering record and misuse of powers.

The citizen stated in his plea that the former CCPO was party to those who grabbed his land and faked the property documents. He urged the authorities to take action against all the individuals involved in this.

Moreover, the Director ACE approved the probe against the former CCPO and the revenue staff.

Earlier, the caretaker Punjab government removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman.

The federal government had also appointed Dr Usman Anwar as the new Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

Later the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.

It is important to mention here that the former Capital City Police Officer(CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar retired from his post. The former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar did not leave his office on court orders despite the suspension by the federal government۔