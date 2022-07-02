ACE makes progress on probe into QASP irregularities case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has made progress on a probe launched against alleged irregularities in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (QASP) company, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ACE Punjab issued a notice to the former energy secretary Amir Jan and Kamran Khursheed who is the brother of ex-principal secretary II Tahir Khursheed.

The consultant company which approved the appointment on important positions was included in the investigation, sources told ARY News.

It was alleged that blue-eyed contractors had been awarded the contract of installing the solar power project, whereas, a construction firm was being investigated.

The notices have been issued to all accused persons and ordered to appear before ACE Lahore on July 5.

Sources said that the appointment process for the top positions of the company was not transparent.

