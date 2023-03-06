ACE Punjab obtains record to initiate probe against PTI

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Monday obtained the records of commercial and housing schemes launched during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure, ARY News reported on Monday.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has provided the record of the commercial and private housing schemes built during the PTI’s tenure at the request of the ACE Punjab chapter.

The LDA has provided all the records of housing schemes and commercial buildings built during 20 September 2018 to 13 January 2023.

Anti-corruption Punjab sought complete records of approval of schemes, maps and collection of fees, while LDA officials partially released the record and asked for some time to get the complete required data.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab decided to initiate an investigation into the development projects launched under the PTI government.

According to details, the anti-corruption department has sought records of housing schemes built during Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s tenure. Moreover, the officials have also sought records of the housing departments, municipalities and education.

The officials also sought records of all the schemes and tenders of the Local Government Department issued during the Murad Raas era, while the Anti-corruption also asked for the records of construction projects of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab assured that all the investigations will be conducted on the basis of evidence and merit.

Comments