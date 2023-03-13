ACE recovers Rs10m from Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s residence

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab recovered Rs10 million allegedly hidden inside doors and cupboards in the residence of Muhammad Khan Bhatti – the former principal secretary of Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The officials told the media that the raid was conducted at Bhatti’s residence in GOR-1. They alleged that the former principal secretary hid the money inside doors and cupboards.

The officials added that the money was received in terms of commission for approving contracts for different projects. Moreover, Bhatti had also received bribes for the transfers of the officers, they claimed.

It is noteworthy to mention that a case was lodged against Muhammad Khan Bhatti at the ACE Lahore region over the accusation of receiving the commission in development projects.

Earlier, it was learnt that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab made progress on the probe against Bhatti and obtained key records.

Sources told ARY News that ACE Punjab obtained important records of recruitments, transfers and postings in the Punjab Assembly besides acquiring relevant records of perks being awarded to Bhatti.

The ACE team scrutinised records for three hours in the Punjab Assembly building.

Bhatti had also revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Muhammad Khan Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I use to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

The former principal secretary of former Punjab CM further said he bought sugar worth Rs250 million from Ghotki and the profit earned from the sugar mills trading was distributed among all.

