ACE recovers Rs12m from ex-adviser Abdul Hai Dasti’s house

MUZAFFARGARH: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team conducted a raid on Tuesday on residence of former Punjab government adviser Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti and recovered over Rs120.5 million, ARY News reported.

According to details, the raid was led by Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan. The raid was carried out after obtaining a search warrant from the court. However, the former adviser was not present in the house.

Sources told ARY News that the raiding team found the money stashed in two safes in the form of local and international currency.

Sources claimed that it took several hours to count the amount seized. Abdul Hai Dasti received this amount as commission in various development projects, they claimed.

