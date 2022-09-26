ACE summons PML-N’s Javed Latif

SHEIKHUPURA: The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Javed Latif, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N MNA Javed Latif has been summoned by the ACE Sheikhupura in the land grabbing case.

Javed Latif and other accused including Munawar Latif and Amjad Latif were accused of occupying government land.

The ACE Sheikhupura will question the PML-N MNA and other accused to proceed with the investigation into the government’s land grabbing case.

Earlier in the month, Javed Latif had been booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) had been lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Javed Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making a false statement. The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Meanwhile, the FIR had stated that top officials of Pakistan Television (PTV) provided full support to the PML-N leader.

