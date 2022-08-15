ACE summons state minister Abdul Ghaffar Dogar

MULTAN: State Minister Abdul Ghaffar Dogar has been summoned by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case related to fake property documents, ARY News reported on Monday.

State Minister Abdul Ghaffar Dogar was summoned by ACE officials on Tuesday (tomorrow) to question him regarding the fake property documents case.

A case had been filed against Dogar for owning one-kanal house on fake documents. The case had been filed in 2022 against the state minister, according to the ACE.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was summoned again in the case by the anti-corruption department’s officials along with the revenue records.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar had been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister by PM Shehbaz Sharif with the status of the minister of state in August.

