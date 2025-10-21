Mahmood Achakzai named as opposition leader on founder's instructions: Gohar

RAWALPINDI: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday said that Mahmood Achakzai has been named for the office of the leader of the opposition on the instructions of the PTI’s founder.

Talking to media Barrister Gohar today said that an application with signatures from 74 MNAs has been submitted in the National Assembly.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi’s meeting with the founder is necessary. “If he wouldn’t allow the meeting, the chief minister has his authority”.

PTI Chairman said that Omar Ayub’s wife will be the PTI’s candidate for by election in NA-18-Haripur. “We will strongly contest in this by election,” he said.

He said that according to the KP government, old and dysfunctional vehicles have been returned to federal government.

“Our meeting with PTI founder is necessary today. This practice should now be closed, there should be no prohibition of the jail visits,” Gohar said.

He said when Nawaz Sharif was in jail meetings with him were used to be allowed.

“The territory of any country should not be used for terrorism in Pakistan,” replying a question PTI leader said.