How to achieve the trending ‘Glass skin’ with just 4 ingredients – Watch

Want to get the clear, glass-like skin as your favourite Korean celebrities? Read on to learn an easy DIY face mask, with just four ingredients for healthy, spotless, glowing skin.

Renowned nutritionist and wellness coach, Hina Anis teaches this quick DIY mask that you can create from the simple ingredients that are all present in your kitchen, to get fresh and healthy skin that reflects like a spotless glass.

This DIY mask will not only aid in clearing out all the dark spots and pigmentation but will also lift and tighten the skin to give you a clear canvas for those trending make-up looks like supermodels Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and K-pop idols, BLACKPINK.

What you need for this mask:

Potato juice 1-2 tbsp

Lemon juice 8-10 drops

Rice flour 1-2 tbsp

Almond oil 8-10 drops

What to do:

Mix everything together into a smooth paste. Apply the prepared mask on any targeted area with darkness, redness or pigmentation, let it stay for some time and wash it off to flaunt the healthy, glass skin.

P.S. If you don’t want to put in the effort and need something for instant results, freeze potato juice in an ice cube tray and rub it on the pigmented areas, including elbows, knees and knuckles. Let it stay for a few minutes and wash it off with cold water.

The bleaching properties of Potato will help in naturally lightening the pigmentation over time.

