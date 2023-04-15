Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife fails to get footballer’s fortune after divorce

The former wife of Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi Hiba Abouk could not get half of his wealth as the athlete has nothing in his name.

According to the Spanish news agency Marca, Spanish actress Hiba Abouk had demanded half of Achraf Hakimi’s wealth when ending their marriage. She was in for a shock when coming to know that everything was in her former mother-in-law’s name.

Moreover, Achraf Hakimi’s mother is the beneficiary of his salary.

The Paris Saint-Germain player earns over $215,000 per week, which makes him the sixth highest-paid African footballer.

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk got acquainted in 2018 when he played for the German football club Borussia Dortmund. He is 12 years younger than his celebrity wife who rose to fame for her work in the Spanish crime drama ‘El Principe‘.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020 before welcoming their first child. Their second child was born two years.

They come from similar backgrounds as Hiba Abouk was born to Tunisian immigrants in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Moreover, Achraf Hakimi is facing rape charges of a 24-year-old woman. Police launched the investigation despite the alleged victim only wanting to file a complaint about it.

