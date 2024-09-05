Acid Control Bill 2024 moved in Punjab Assembly to prevent attacks on women

LAHORE: The Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024, aimed at protecting women from acid attacks, has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

As per details, the Acid Control Bill 2024 was moved by PML-N MPA and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt.

Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that the purpose of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to curb acid attacks.

Once approved, the bill will be implemented across Punjab immediately, she added.

According to the bill, any acid vendor will need to obtain a permit from the licensing authority, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the respective district will serve as the licensing authority. The license will be valid for two years.

In the case of any legal violation, the licensing authority will have the right to revoke the license. If a vendor fails to obtain a license within 120 days of the bill’s enforcement, they will face fines and penalties.

The bill also prohibits the sale of acid to individuals under 18 years of age.

In January, a Lahore school teacher came under an acid attack.

According to details, two suspects riding motorbike threw acid over female school teacher Ayesha in Shahdara and fled.

The school teacher was rushed to hospital with face burns.