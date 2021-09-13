ACLC arrests five men of two inter-provincial gangs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police in a major operation arrested five men of two inter-provincial gangs involved in car theft and recovered 12 stolen vehicles.

According to details, ACLC police in a major action in the federal capital rounded up five men of two inter-provincial gangs involved in car theft.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Saleem, Ali Khan, Gul Khan and Irfanullah.

Police said that twelve stolen vehicles worth more than Rs.20 million were also recovered from the possession of the arrested members of the gang. The racket used to sell the stolen vehicles in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the police added.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects stole more vehicles. The gang used to steal vehicles from different districts of Islamabad and Punjab.

It was revealed that one of the suspects named Gul Khan had been challaned in 67 cases in different police stations in Islamabad and Punjab.