Acting Governor signs Sindh constitutional courts ordinance

KARACHI: An Ordinance has been promulgated for establishment of the constitutional courts in Sindh, signed by Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The law, titled “the constitutional benches of Sindh High Court Procedure and Practice Ordinance 2025” has been promulgated.

The ordinance comes into effect forthwith under which constitutional courts will be established in Sindh.

Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah approved a summary forwarded by the provincial law department under which judges of the constitutional courts will be appointed in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the 27th constitutional amendment was challenged in the Sindh High Court last Thursday.

“The constitutional amendment clashes to the fundamental structure of the constitution,” Ibrahim Saifuddin Advocate said in his petition in the high court.

“This petition aimed at raising legal question for protection of the constitution,” petitioner said. “The amendment has been against the basic principles of the division of powers, freedom of judiciary and the rule of law,” according to the petition.

“With this amendment, the parliament and the executive’s role has been enhanced for the appointment of judges in the constitutional court as well as in the supreme court,” petition argued.

Petitioner requested to the court to declare the 27th constitutional amendment as unconstitutional, against the Islamic and democratic principles and null and void.