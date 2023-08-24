Action against medicine hoarders ordered

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, while taking serious notice of the shortage of life-saving medicines in the market, directed the health department to ensure the availability of the medicines and take strict action against the hoarders.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister discussed the matter of the shortage of life-saving medicines and the circulation of substandard medicines in the market with Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz.

It was decided that the health department would start a campaign against the medicine dealers involved in hoarding, the state news agency reported.

It was also decided that the health department would go hard against the manufacturers/dealers and even stores involved in making and selling substandard medicines.

Justice Baqar said that the people who were playing with the lives of innocent people must be dealt with iron hands.

The chief minister also discussed the issue of Dengue and malaria with the health minister. It was decided to activate both programs further and the local govt was directed to start anti-mosquito spray in their respective areas.

The Chief Minister took notice of a jirga held at Ubauro, District Ghotki to settle an old dispute of love marriage in which a minor girl was given as a penalty for marriage to the opponent party.

On the directives of the caretaker chief minister, the Ghotki police arrested two accused, Naser and Madad Bhutto, and made efforts to arrest other accused.

The chief minister expressed deep sorrow over a road accident that took place at Jhirk-Mulakatiar Bridge which claimed seven lives. He directed the district administration to help the victims’ families and provide proper treatment to the injured.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over the incident of firing on a Punjab-bound passenger bus in which four passengers sustained bullet injuries.

The CM directed DIG Hyderabad to maintain law and order in their area and ensure the protection of life and property.

The CM also took notice of the killing of a police constable at Pak Colony in an encounter and directed the IG police to report him on the matter.

He directed the IG Police to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.