Action ordered against closure of private schools

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah has announced to take action against the private schools for closing the educational institutions amid protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh Education Department has issued a circular on instructions of provincial minister Sardar Ali Shah.

In the circular, the education minister warned of cancelling the registration of schools over their closure. “All the public and private schools are bound to implement the government orders”, it added.

A day earlier, the private schools association closed the educational institutions due to the emergency situation.

The president of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza said in a statement that the educational institutions will remain closed across the country on Wednesday citing emergency situation.

He added that the federation will announce the new schedule of regular classes at schools after holding consultations tomorrow. He appealed to the students, educators, staff and parents to stay vigilant and safe due to the emergency situation.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by court

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.