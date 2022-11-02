Action-packed official trailer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ released

The action-packed official trailer of the Hollywood film “Avatar” sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released on the social media application YouTube.

The official trailer of the original film’s sequel showed protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) teaming up with the Na’vi people to save Pandora from destruction brought by “The Sky People”.

The story of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set a decade after the events of the predecessor.

Earlier, a report stated that the James Cameron-directed film will be more than three hours long as it’s run time is over 190 minutes.

The James Cameron-directed Avatar sequel would be part of the clubs having prolific films with over three hours of running time such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Titanic“.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film had run time of 182 minutes whereas the fictional film about the ship’s sinking ran for 194 minutes.

It will be 29 minutes longer than the original.

Disney and 20th Century Fox have not disclosed the official run time of “Avatar: The Way of Water“. However, cinemas across the world have mentioned it on their websites as part of ticket sales.

