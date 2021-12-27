Action recommended against five doctors in PIC expired stents case

LAHORE: Inquiry Committee on Monday has recommended action against five doctors of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in a case related to the alleged insertion of expired stents into the hearts of patients, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to the inquiry committee investigation against more than 40 doctors of the PIC is underway, while five of the doctors failed to appear before the inquiry committee despite being asked repeated times.

The action has been recommended under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA), sources said.

Read more: Expired stents case: Punjab govt submits report in LHC

‘Recently’ expired stents were inserted into 20 patients at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). Sources said the PIC has also traced the patients and all of them were totally symptom-free.

“We are closely monitoring the patients and fortunately all of them are doing well,” commented a senior official privy to the developments. He added in the worst cases even unexpired stents could prove a failure.

