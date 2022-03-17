Action sought against SSU head over deployment at Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Thursday announced to write a letter to establishment division against head of the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh Police against their deployment at Sindh House, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the head of the PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi asked as to on what ground has the government of Sindh assembled a private army of 400 armed SSU police guards in the federal capital.

“I will be officially writing to Secretary Establishment today demanding an investigation against SSU DIG Maqsood Memon for allowing this nonsense,” he said.

On what grounds has the Govt of Sindh assembled a private army of 400 armed SSU police guards in the Federal Capital?

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

“MNAs from PTI and other political parties are being kept there,” he said and added, “Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri of the PPP have admitted horse trading and now the ECP’s action against it will highlight if its biased or not.”

He further called for notice against large contingent of armed members of Sindh police in Islamabad. Qureshi alleged that they were posted after cash boxes have been shifted to Sindh House and termed it a bid to put democracy on sale.

