Active corona cases in Balochistan drop below 400: operation cell

QUETTA: Coronavirus active cases ratio in Balochistan has dropped to a larger extent, provincial corona operation cell said in a statement.

Balochistan Corona Operation Cell has stated that the number of active cases of Covid-19 has dropped in the province below 400 and only six patients of the disease have been admitted at hospitals.

“The ratio of coronavirus positive cases has dropped to the minimum in last seven months,” according to the operation cell.

“The positive cases ratio in the first week of September has dropped to three percent,” according to the statement. “It is the lowest ratio after February 2021”.

“Yesterday eight positive cases reported in four districts of the province,” the operation cell added.

The daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday showed that COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives, during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 26,330.

According to the latest figures issued by the NCOC, 3,316 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan has conducted 52,314 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,316 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 18,162,771 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.33 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.32%