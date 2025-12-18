Activists file complaints against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over 'niqab' incident

Two prominent Hyderabad activists, Khalida Parveen and Lubna Sarwath, have lodged police complaints against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This followed an incident where he allegedly attempted to pull the niqab from a woman’s face during a public event.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 15 in Patna during the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited Ayush doctors.

On Wednesday, December 17, Khalida Parveen approached the Langar Houz police. She requested that they file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Chief Minister for allegedly outraging a woman’s modesty.

“In a secular country like India, the act of forceful removal of a Muslim woman’s veil is not only a violation of her right to privacy and dignity guaranteed under Article 21. It is also equivalent to snatching away her fundamental right to live according to one’s culture and religious freedom as guaranteed by Article 25 of the Constitution of India,” her complaint stated.

Parveen emphasized that public humiliation assumes far graver consequences when committed by a person holding a high constitutional office. Such individuals are expected to uphold the rule of law.

She has sought an FIR under sections 74, 79, 299, and 302 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections cover assault, insulting a woman’s modesty, and deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings.

Separately, activist Lubna Sarwath approached the OU City police, asking for a Zero FIR to be lodged. She argued that the act, which was broadcast by national media, amplified the humiliation. According to her, it violated the woman’s privacy rights under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

Sarwath requested a Zero FIR under BNS sections, citing wrongful restraint, promoting enmity, and public servant misconduct. She also referenced DPDP Act sections regarding the unauthorized dissemination of personal video data.

She has requested the transfer of the FIR to the appropriate police station in Patna for further investigation. Moreover, she called for the preservation of video evidence for legal proceedings.