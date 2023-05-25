‘The Kerala Story’ actor Adah Sharma’s phone number leaked on social media!

Days after meeting with a road accident, Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has found herself engulfed in yet another trouble.

As per the reports, ‘The Kerala Story’ actor is facing a distressing time at the moment as her mobile number has been purposely leaked on social media, and she is receiving threatening calls and messages because of the film.

“I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of the person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this,” the actor said while speaking to an Indian media outlet about the situation.

“It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number,” the actor mentioned, adding that she is currently in the process to change her number.

“The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time which the cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars,” Sharma shared.

For the uninitiated, the plot of the Islamophobic title ‘The Kerala Story’ revolves around women from the Indian state, who were allegedly lured by Muslim youth to convert to Islam and were then taken to Afghanistan to join the militant Islamist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).