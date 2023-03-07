Watch: Why Ali Rehman Khan is still single?

Film and TV heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan confirmed his relationship status and revealed the reason for him to be single.

Popular actor Ali Rehman Khan was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. He was such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some fiery answers in his outing.

During the bowling segment ‘The Fourth Umpire Express’, the ‘Parchi’ star confirmed that he is single at the moment. When asked to pick one reason for his singlehood status, Khan replied that he has not been able to find a suitable girl yet.

At another point in the show, Khan was heard saying, “I’ve not had an opportunity to meet someone to get married.”

When probed further, the celebrity revealed that he is quite picky to find himself a perfect match for marriage.

In response to another question, Khan said that out of Osman Khalid Butt, Usman Mukhtar and Ahmed Ali Akbar, he will never lend money to his ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-star, Mukhtar.

Meanwhile, as an actor, Ali Rehman Khan has credits for giving stellar performances on both, small screens as well as films. On television, he received applause for notable work in drama serials ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and ‘Bewafa’, while his acting in titles ‘Parchi’ and ‘Janaan’ was equally loved by fans.

