Actor Alizeh Shah shares lesson taught by late Durdana Butt

Alizeh Shah, in a tribute to the late Durdana Butt upon her passing, shared an important life lesson that she was taught by the veteran star.

The young TV star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Durdana Butt from what was her first and last meeting with the veteran legend, adding a prayer for her after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 83.

“Still cant forget this day jisdin ap mjhse pehli dfa milay thay (when you met me for the first time),” reminisced Alizeh Shah, adding, “…You told me “dunya bht zalim ha beta apna khayal rakha karo (This world is very cruel, take care of yourself.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor also lamented the fact that this was the first and last meeting of the two. “I hope youre in a good place now,” she prayed.

Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday at the age of 83 after a prolonged battle with cancer and subsequently testing positive for COVID, ARY News reported.

Known for her positive and fun on-screen presence, legendary Durdana Butt was born on 9 May 1938. She was celebrated across the world for her role in superhit drama Tanhaiyaan and then its remake Tanhaiyaan Naye Silsilay. She recently worked in ARY Digital’s sitcom Dugdugi.