Actor Anam Tanveer’s picture goes viral

Actor Anam Tanveer took to the social media application Instagram to share her latest pictures and they have now gone viral.

The celebrity was looking elegant while posing for the pictures in a stylish black dress.

She has millions of followers on Instagram, where she shares clicks of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her dramas and projects with her fans.

Earlier, she uploaded a black and white as well as a colour picture of her sitting on a comfy red chair, stating that was her job to like her and not others.

The celebrity proved her mettle in the entertainment industry by proving herself as one of the most versatile actors with her outstanding performances in several dramas and telefilms. She is also capable of outshining other celebrities when it comes to playing strong roles.

She was praised for her performance in hit super hit projects namely Waada, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Jalebi, Dil-e-Barbaad, Baydardi and Lashkara.

The actor has a TikTok account too and her videos get thousands of likes. It is the reason behind her popularity on social media app is because she is making some great videos.

