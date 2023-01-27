Actor Annu Kapoor rushed to hospital following chest pain

Indian actor-presenter Annu Kapoor was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he complained of chest pain.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Kapoor was hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in Delhi, India after he complained of chest pain yesterday. However, the veteran is now in stable condition.

Quoting Dr Ajay Swaroop, the Chairman of management at the aforementioned hospital, the agency reported, “Mr [Annu] Kapoor was admitted for chest problem. He is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in cardiology.”

“He is currently stable and recovering,” Dr Swaroop confirmed.

Annu Kapoor is a prominent name in the Indian entertainment industry with his work, not limited to films. He has served as an actor, singer, director, RJ as well as a TV presenter in his career spanning over four decades, and has multiple prestigious honours including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards and ITA trophies to his credit.

Some of his notable performances came in ‘Mr India’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Darr’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana-led ‘Dream Girl’, slated for June release.

