Actor Arisha Razi Khan’s bridal shower pictures go viral!

Wedding festivities for actor Arisha Razi Khan continued with an intimate bridal shower event amid her girl squad.

Wedding festivities of Arisha Razi are in full swing and after an at-home dholki event, the friends and family of actor Arisha Razi Khan organized an intimate, white and floral-themed bridal shower for the bride-to-be.

For the private affair, Khan looked no less than a princess in a chic yet modest, white gown with an extended trail, styled with dainty pearl studs and a mini tiara. She had minimal-glam makeup and curled hair to go with the princess-y fit.

The viral pictures and videos from the outdoor event, shared by celebrity photographer Abdul Samad Zia, see the bride-to-be beaming with happiness while posing with her girl gang.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan got nikkahfied to her beau, Abdullah, sometime in 2021, while her pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media in July 2022, after the official photography team for the event published the visuals on their social media handles without her consent, leading to a much-public fiasco on the internet.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the hit serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan and Yashma Gill.

