‘Wedding day better than Valentine’s Day’: Bilal Qureshi thanks wife

Actor Bilal Qureshi has posted a heartwarming note for his celebrity wife Uroosa Qureshi on their seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Bilal Qureshi shared a family picture to congratulate her on their festive day. The picture sees him riding a cycle rickshaw with his children surrounding him. Uroosa is seen sitting at the back.

He wrote that a wedding day is better than Valentine’s Day.

“Wedding Day is better than Valentine’s Day 😉” he wrote. “Happy 7th Anniversary ❤️”.

He thanked her for blessing him with two children as well.

“Thank you BEGUM for giving me two beautiful ROSES 😘 ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏🏻”

Bilal and Uroosa Qureshi got married back in 2015. They are proud parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

He has been a part of many hit drama serials since his 2012 debut. Apart from his acting career, the young actor is fairly active on his social media and Youtube channel and enjoys a huge following.

Previously, the Bharosa actor took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram to upload a few pictures of himself posing with his celebrity wife.

Bilal expressed gratitude for his better half as he penned, “I just want to say THANK YOU ❤️”.

“You don’t sleep & eat properly just to make sure that Romaan sleeps & eats properly, I know you get tired at times but never complain, I try my best to help you but I can never reach to your level”, he further recognized in the caption.

“I love you as BEGUM but I respect you as MOTHER”, the Thakan actor concluded.

