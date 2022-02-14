‘Wedding day better than Valentine’s Day’: Bilal Qureshi thanks wife

Actor Bilal Qureshi has posted a heartwarming note for his celebrity wife Uroosa Qureshi on their seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram.
Bilal Qureshi shared a family picture to congratulate her on their festive day. The picture sees him riding a cycle rickshaw with his children surrounding him. Uroosa is seen sitting at the back.
He wrote that a wedding day is better than Valentine’s Day.
“Wedding Day is better than Valentine’s Day 😉” he wrote. “Happy 7th Anniversary ❤️”.
He thanked her for blessing him with two children as well.
“Thank you BEGUM for giving me two beautiful ROSES 😘 ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏🏻”
View this post on Instagram
Bilal and Uroosa Qureshi got married back in 2015. They are proud parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.
He has been a part of many hit drama serials since his 2012 debut. Apart from his acting career, the young actor is fairly active on his social media and Youtube channel and enjoys a huge following.
Previously, the Bharosa actor took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram to upload a few pictures of himself posing with his celebrity wife.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bilal expressed gratitude for his better half as he penned, “I just want to say THANK YOU ❤️”.
“You don’t sleep & eat properly just to make sure that Romaan sleeps & eats properly, I know you get tired at times but never complain, I try my best to help you but I can never reach to your level”, he further recognized in the caption.
“I love you as BEGUM but I respect you as MOTHER”, the Thakan actor concluded.