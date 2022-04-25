Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opens up on ‘fulfilling a childhood dream’

During her recent outing at ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’, actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem revealed that it was her childhood dream to act.

The rising starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem along with fellow actor Mikaal Zulfiqar appeared in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’ on Sunday, where the two responded to Nida Yasir’s questions with candor and honesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Speaking about her journey to acting, the ‘Pardes’ actor stated that ‘it had been a childhood dream to act’. “My friends use to push me a lot, they would tell me that you will be definitely acting in dramas someday,” she mentioned.

The 26-year-old – who is an L.L.B from Universal College Islamabad – stated that her parents rejected the idea when she asked them after completing her education and was instead told to prepare for CSS. She then approached her brother and told him about her wish.

“When I told him I want to act, his instant reaction was ‘Have you gone mad, how is it possible for you to act?’,” she told the host. “My brother even made me enact a character of a ‘maid’ to prove and recorded the whole thing.”

On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, in her short career span of two years, has been a part of superhit plays like ‘Bharaas’, ‘Pardes’ and a telefilm ‘Hangor’.

She will be next seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside super talented Danish Taimoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Comments