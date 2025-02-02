Actor Hareem Sohail ties the knot; pictures, videos go viral!

Rising actor Hareem Sohail tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony on Friday afternoon.

One of the most promising newcomers in Pakistan’s drama industry, Hareem Sohail, best known for her performance in the hit serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, got married to her husband Rayyan Sarwar, in an intimate, daytime setup this Friday.

The first pictures from her wedding, shared with the caption, “It’s always been you, My Love,” for her husband, sees the new bride in a muted ivory ensemble by designer Mehr Azam’s brand Waniya. Sohail kept the look sleek with bold eyes and pink lips, to go with her pulled-back hair and heavy jewellery.

The actor also shared an event highlights video on Instagram and wrote, “A day of mixed emotions.”

Thousands of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, liked the viral pictures and videos of the couple’s special moment and extended their heartfelt wishes to Hareem and Rayyan.

On the work front, Hareem Sohail, the daughter of senior actor Beena Chaudhry, started her career on TV with ARY Digital’s acclaimed serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, headlined by Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Ali Abbas and Shahood Alvi.

She also won praise for her performance in ‘Baddua’.