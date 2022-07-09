Actor Hasan Khan’s picture with son goes viral

Rising showbiz actor, Hasan Khan shared a new picture with his son on the social media application Instagram which has gone viral.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor took to his account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a new picture of himself with his son – which went viral across social media platforms. “Addiction. MashahAllah. Hadi Khan,” he wrote in the caption with a bunch of emoticons.

Khan can be seen twinning with his son Hadi in white a t-shirt as he held the infant in his hands.

The now-viral picture received thousands of hearts on the social application along with several admiring comments for the father-son duo.

Khan, who is quite consistent on his social media handles with thousands of followers, often shares pictures from his dramas’ BTS as well as glimpses of little Hadi on the feed.

Khan announced the birth of his son earlier this year with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture with the newborn, the actor noted, “Alhumdulillah blessed with a baby.”

On the acting front, Hasan Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’, along with actors Nawal Saeed and Shehroz Sabzwari. He plays Haider in the play, the love interest of protagonist Minhal.

The drama also features Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, and Mehrun Nisa in supporting roles.

Zeeshan Zaidi has helmed the title, while it has been penned by Sameena Aijaz.

