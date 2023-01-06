Actor Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband passes away

Roger Dawood Bayat, husband of Pakistan’s veteran actor Hina Khawaja, passed away on Thursday.

Roger Dawood lost his years-long battle with cancer yesterday as informed by notable TV director and close friend Haseeb Hasan on his Instagram stories.

Hassan broke the unfortunate news to social users and the entertainment community via a text story on the photo and video sharing social application and wrote, “My heart is heavy after hearing the news of the passing of dear friend Roger, Rest in peace.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with @hinakhwajabayatofficial and their family and loved ones,” the director added with a series of teary-eyed emojis.

Several social users including the showbiz fraternity extended their condolences to the grieving family. The ‘Habs’ star, Ushna Shah recalled, “We shot a drama years ago. She always spoke about him, all the time. It was a true, pure love story.”

“This is so heart shattering. May Allah give her all the strength on the planet,” she noted.

To note, Hina Khawaja’s husband, Roger Dawood Bayat was a business personality at a UAE-based Conglomerate, and the former has always credited him for the success of her acting career.

