Actor Hina Rizvi is getting married

Popular TV actor of Pakistan Hina Rizvi is soon tying the knot with actor and content creator Ammar Ahmed Khan.

Seasoned actor Hina Rizvi, best known for her work in the comedy series ‘Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah’ and superhit serials like ‘Tera Waada’ and ‘Habs’ among others, is all set to get married to Ammar Ahmed Khan.

The wedding festivities for her began with an intimate, at-home Mayun event, with close family and friends of the couple in attendance. Rizvi turned to her Instagram handle to share the glimpses of the private event along with a heartfelt note, dedicated to her beau.

“Alhamd o Lillah today in a very small and private gathering amongst my family and loved ones we celebrated my Maiyyon. I’m looking forward to this beautiful journey with my beloved my soulmate @ammarahmedkhann,” she wrote.

“I can’t thank Allah SWT enough for blessing me with a life partner like you ❤️🧿❤️ thank u Allah pak,” added the ‘Habs’ actor about her husband.

Thousands of fans watched the videos posted by Rizvi, while a number of them swamped the comments sections with warm wishes for the couple to be. However, there was also a section of social users who targeted the duo with their mean and ageist remarks.

Khan is a budding theatre and TV actor and is best known in the digital sphere for his hilarious video content. He also played a pivotal role in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Besharam’, headlined by Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Hina Rizvi comes from a family of actors. Her elder sisters Sangeeta and Kaveeta are both veteran film actors of Pakistan, while her brother Raza Ali Rizvi was a film producer.

