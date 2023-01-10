Actor Inaya Khan’s pictures from sister’s wedding go viral

The latest pictures of showbiz celebrity Inaya Khan from her sister’s mehendi event are viral on social media.

In the late hours of Tuesday, the ‘Mere Apne’ actor treated her Insta fam with recent clicks of herself from the wedding festivities of her sister. “Mendhi Hai rachne wali .. Behena ki Shadi 🧡” Khan wrote in the caption of the 10-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

The stunning clicks of herself and her family see the actor decked up in a bright marigold Saree by designer Amna Ismail for the homely celebrations. She styled the minimalist silk garment with glamorous makeup and some floral jewellery to compliment the look.

Thousands of her Instagram followers showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and compliments for Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity has quite a following on the gram, where she often posts pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings in addition to some gems of wisdom with her fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial) Meanwhile, on the professional front, Inaya Khan made her debut in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Khoat’ (2018) and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz. Nawal Saeed is a vision to behold in yellow: See pics She also played the pivotal role of Shumaila in the family play ‘Mere Apne’ alongside A-list actors Hajra Yamin, Ali Abbas, Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir.

