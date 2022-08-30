Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai

Indian actor-producer and self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK has been arrested by Mumbai police over a controversial tweet.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, KRK was arrested by Malad police of Mumbai, over a controversial tweet published in 2020, as he landed in the city.

According to details, the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant tweeted against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan two years ago, following which, an FIR was registered against him under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, 98 of the IPC, for derogatory remarks.

Khan will be produced “before Borivali Court today”, said the Mumbai police.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police (Pic – Khan’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The ‘Deshdrohi’ actor often makes headlines for his open attacks on Bollywood celebrities via his controversial posts on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier this week, Khan took a jibe at power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, blaming the former for the poor performance of her husband. He wrote, “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having a problem with depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka (This happens when you marry an actress.)”

“She must have put in his head that he is having a depression problem.”

“Ek North Indian strong boy Virat Kohli Ko depression ki beemari kaise ho gayee? (How could a strong North Indian boy suffer from depression)?” he questioned in the following tweet.

