Madhubala biopic: Actor’s sister warns legal action against makers

Madhur Brij Bhushan, sister of late Indian actor Madhubala, warned the makers of her biopic movie to take legal action against them.

Bhushan, the youngest sister of Madhubala, who last month announced to produce an official biopic on the life of the legendary artist – has threatened to take legal action against everyone who attempts any project inspired by the life of her late sister.

In an interview with one of the media outlets in the country, Bhushan urged filmmakers not to take up any project ‘based or inspired’ by the life of Madhubala without the approval from the family.

She told the interviewer, “If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing on my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment.”

She added: “All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to the court. I am a fighter and will fight it out that way too.”

Bhushan who is close to her 80s also revealed that the sisters are being harassed ‘mentally and emotionally’ to take away the ‘legal and emotional’ right of the family to tell the life story of its member.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhushan has announced to collaborate with producers of the ‘Shaktimaan’ trilogy for the official biopic of Madhubala. “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life,” she said about the biopic, adding that no actors have been roped in as yet for the title.

