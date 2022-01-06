Here’s why Michael Keaton moved away from Batman Forever

Actor Michael Keaton revealed that he opted out of working in Batman Forever due to the creative difference with its director Joel Schumacher, a foreign news agency reported.

Michael Keaton, who reprises the role of Batman in the upcoming movie The Flash, claimed that Joel Schumacher – who stepped in to direct the third film – wanted to change the dark tone regarding the character.

It is pertinent to mention that Batman and its sequel Batman Returns were directed by Tim Burton.

WATCH: The Batman – The Bat and The Cat trailer goes viral

The director, according to the actor, told him that he couldn’t figure out why every Batman film was dark and depressing.

Michael Keaton claimed he then asked Joel Schumacher if he knew about Batman‘s background and the events that led to him becoming the superhero.

Speaking about what attracted him to play the role of Batman, he said that it was Bruce Wayne and never about Batman in the first place.

“To me, I know the name of the movie is ‘Batman,’ and it’s hugely iconic and very cool and [culturally] iconic and because of Tim Burton, artistically iconic,” he said as quoted in the report. “I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne.

“That was the secret. I never talked about it. Batman, Batman, Batman does this, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘Y’all are thinking wrong here.’ Bruce Wayne. What kind of person does that?…Who becomes that?”

The Batman Forever star claimed that he gave up after the director did not change his approach towards the film.

