Actor Nauheed Cyrusi shares life advice in funny reel: Watch

Indian actor turned influencer Nauheed Cyrusi has netizens in fits with her funny reel going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The hilarious lip-sync reel of Nauheed Cyrusi, aka the very own ‘Aankhain teri kitni haseen’ girl from the Bollywood film ‘Anwar’, has netizens amused and in awe of her apt and relatable expressions.

In the clip with the text overlay “Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk,” the actor mimicked a humorous script advising her followers to be super successful in life, however, she asked them to make out a way to be so themself as she is still in the process like others. Cyrusi simply wrote “Shukriya (Thank you),” in the caption of the post, followed by a praying hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nauheed Cyrusi (@nauheedc)

The viral reel has more than half a million views on the gram, while it also drew numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

On the work front, a born Parsi Cyrusi started her career as a model, appearing in TV commercials, before she moved to doing music videos. Her most remembered MV appearance was in ‘Piya Basanti Re’.

After being a part of multiple TV shows, she made her Bollywood debut in ‘Supari’ (2003) opposite Uday Chopra and went on to star in films like ‘Inteha’, ‘Lakeer’, ‘Holiday’ and others.

Following a break of a few years, and being a successful influencer after marriage, Cyrusi returned to screens in 2021 with the web series ‘Dev DD 2’. She was also seen in the Netflix original ‘Bombay Begums’.

Forever buddy: Maryam Noor’s reel with husband goes viral