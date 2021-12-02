Actor Nazish Jahangir’s Instagram picture go viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir welcomed December by sharing an Instagram picture that went viral across social media platforms.

In the viral picture, she is seen wearing an elegant black dress with white polka dots on them.

“Hi December…! HOW YOU DOING,” the caption of the viral picture read.

The picture got thousands likes from the users of the photo and video-sharing social application. The netizens took to the comment security to admire her beauty.

She is one of the few versatile actor in the country’s entertainment industry who can play portray all kinds of characters without breaking a sweat. The credit goes to her impressive acting skills.

Nazish Jahangir, who has proved her mettle by working in theatres, can be currently seen in ARY Digital’s drama Berukhi.

She is one of the most followed stars on social media platforms. With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, the celebrity takes to Instagram to post pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Apart from her elegant pictures, she has also shared words of wisdom with her fans on her Instagram pictures.

Earlier, her statement about respect was praised by the netizens.

She had stated that people cannot respect others if they can’t respect themselves in the first place.

