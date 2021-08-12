Actor Nimra Khan hospitalised with stones and infection, in severe pain

Nimra Khan is hospitalised with severe abdominal pain due to infection and stones, the actor revealed on Wednesday.

The Bhool actress took to Instagram stories to share pictures of herself with a face shield in a hospital wheelchair, informing her fans and followers that she is in severe pain and in need of prayers.

Nimra Khan also shared a video of herself, presumably in a hospital bed, saying, “I’m in pain, I just need your prayers, best wishes, and support… My stomach is paining a lot, they found a stone and infection… it’s hurting a lot.”

Talking to a local publication, Nimra Khan revealed that the doctors have found a stone in her urethra and that she might need surgery. “There is shooting, unbearable pain. And it has also caused an infection that aggravates the pain…” she shared.

Here’s sending her our best wishes and wishing her a speedy recovery!