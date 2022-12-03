Actor Paresh Rawal in hot water; Police complaint filed against him

Veteran Indian actor Paresh Rawal has landed in legal trouble, a police complaint has been filed against him over ‘hate speech’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Paresh Rawal was in hot waters following his statement about a certain ethnic group during a campaigning rally in Gujarat. The actor-turned-politician has now been faced with a police case filed by Mohammed Salim – leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

According to the details, Salim’s party CPI (M) lodged the complaint against the ‘Hera Pheri’ star, which stated: “Such a speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief.”

For the unversed, a video of Rawal is being widely circulated on social media for the past couple of days. The clip sees the BJP leader pitching his voters in Gujarat to back the ruling party of India for security and not be influenced by other issues.

Gas cylinder will become cheaper again, inflation will go up & down but what if Rohingyas start living next to you? Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this … Way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth: Paresh Rawal in Valsad pic.twitter.com/25iruyNhSa — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

“Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” Rawal was heard saying at the rally.

What does cooking fish have to do with Rohingyas? It’s staple diet for Bengalis, Indians. He comes from MH where fish is a staple diet. Does he attack them too? This is not expected of you @SirPareshRawal, you must clarify and apologise for hurting your fans in Bengal. https://t.co/kaq2wl2F3Z — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) December 2, 2022

After the matter got heated and the population of the West Bengal of India condemned Rawal for his remarks, the veteran actor apologized for his remarks via a tweet. He wrote, “Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi n Rohingya.”

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

“But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise,” he added.

