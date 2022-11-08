Actor Rebel Wilson announces first baby via surrogacy 

Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram on Monday.

Rebel Wilson mentioned that her baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the photo and video sharing social media platform.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” penned Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

She said, “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift,” added the celebrity.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” the ‘Senior Year’ actor concluded.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl

Comments