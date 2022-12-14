Actor Saba Faisal’s Insta post about ‘regrets’ grabs attention

The latest Instagram post of veteran actor Saba Faisal about ‘regrets’ grabs the attention of social users.

On Tuesday, ‘Taqdeer’ actor posted a screengrab of a note on her Insta handle. “Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness, bad days give experience,” read the note on the photo and video sharing application.

“Worst days give lessons, and best days give memories.”

Sharing the post on the gram, the showbiz veteran wrote “So true,” in the caption.

Thousands of social users reacted to the post with likes, while many also showed agreement with her views in the comments section. “Yes worse n bad days will elaborate who is standing with you,” one of her followers wrote.

“Yes it’s true but sometimes those people who always make us down by their bad deeds are really annoying. We want them to leave us alone but they don’t,” another noted.

On the work front, the actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama serials, ‘Taqdeer‘ and ‘Habs‘. Previously, she has earned praise for her performance in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat‘, ‘BadDua‘, ‘Ishq Hai‘, and ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat‘ among others.

