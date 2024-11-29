Actor Savera Nadeem’s mother passes away

Veteran TV actor Savera Nadeem’s mother has passed away, she announced via an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

Actor Savera Nadeem turned to her Instagram handle yesterday to share the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing.

“My wonderful mother, the joy and pride of our lives left this world for a better one,” read the note shared by the ‘Bismil’ actor on the social platform.

“Loved deeply and missed dearly by everyone who knew her and whose lives she touched,” she continued. “Unforgettable. Courageous in the face of the difficult cards she was dealt, she was a towering force of strength and compassion and a constant inspiration.”

“Rest and be at peace Malikun nissa. You are and will always be a Queen,” Nadeem concluded.

Several social users including the entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family via the comments section of the post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. Please accept my deepest condolences,” wrote her close friend and actor Uzma Hassan.

“So sorry for your loss, Savera. May Allah grant her Jannah. Ameen,” read another comment on the post.

